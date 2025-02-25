Open Menu

Man Kills Brother For Property In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Man kills brother for property in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A man was shot and killed by his own brother over a property dispute in Haripur district, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect managed to flee the crime scene after committing the murder.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Pandak, where a property dispute between two brothers turned deadly.

Police confirmed that the victim, Amjad, was fatally shot by his real brother, Rifaqat. Initial investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from a disagreement over property.

Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and shifted it to the Trauma Center for further legal proceedings.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

2 minutes ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

16 minutes ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

17 minutes ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

2 hours ago
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan