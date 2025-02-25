Man kills brother for property in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A man was shot and killed by his own brother over a property dispute in Haripur district, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect managed to flee the crime scene after committing the murder.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Pandak, where a property dispute between two brothers turned deadly.

Police confirmed that the victim, Amjad, was fatally shot by his real brother, Rifaqat. Initial investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from a disagreement over property.

Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and shifted it to the Trauma Center for further legal proceedings.

