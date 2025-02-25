Man Kills Brother For Property In Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A man was shot and killed by his own brother over a property dispute in Haripur district, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect managed to flee the crime scene after committing the murder.
The incident took place in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Pandak, where a property dispute between two brothers turned deadly.
Police confirmed that the victim, Amjad, was fatally shot by his real brother, Rifaqat. Initial investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from a disagreement over property.
Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and shifted it to the Trauma Center for further legal proceedings.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills brother for property in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
Tehsil chairman Haripur vows to promote sports22 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route22 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt brings vehicle services to Kachnar Park22 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders posting, transfer of two SSPs22 minutes ago
-
Pak EPA to provide plastic recycled products to combat plastic pollution31 minutes ago
-
Security forces arrested 20 wanted during operation in Lower Kurram32 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 2 injured robbers32 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 10 wanted criminals, seven court absconders41 minutes ago
-
KP Bar Council condemns abduction of lawyer Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel41 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms committee made to amend criminal laws42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to witness pleasant Ramazan's first half as new rain spell enters from today: Director Met42 minutes ago