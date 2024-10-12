Man kills brother-in-law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Karor Lal Eisan police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, Younis had a domestic dispute with his brother-in-law Muhammad Asif. Younis allegedly shot his brother-in-law after an exchange of arguments. The victim, Muhammad Asif, was due to be married on October 25. Police have sent the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.