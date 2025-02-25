Man kills brother-in-law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man shot his brother-in-law dead over a dispute of a passage through inherited land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A man shot his brother-in-law dead over a dispute of a passage through inherited land.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Aslam, along with two accomplices, ambushed and shot dead Muhammad Afzal Watto while he was transporting sugarcane on a tractor-trolley.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, Sheikh Fazil police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The plaintiff stated that Aslam had repeatedly warned Afzal against using his land as a passage. However, Afzal ignored the warning, leading to a serious conflict that ultimately resulted in his murder.