Man Kills Brother-in-law
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 08:53 PM
A man shot his brother-in-law dead over a dispute of a passage through inherited land
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A man shot his brother-in-law dead over a dispute of a passage through inherited land.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Aslam, along with two accomplices, ambushed and shot dead Muhammad Afzal Watto while he was transporting sugarcane on a tractor-trolley.
Following a complaint from the victim’s family, Sheikh Fazil police registered a case and launched an investigation.
The plaintiff stated that Aslam had repeatedly warned Afzal against using his land as a passage. However, Afzal ignored the warning, leading to a serious conflict that ultimately resulted in his murder.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP5 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion8 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy8 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends8 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel8 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns8 minutes ago
-
Online registration of Benazir Hari Card launched2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants police custody of 52 PTI activists2 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother-in-law2 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Sahulat bazaar made functional in Vehari2 minutes ago
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist11 minutes ago