Man kills brother-in-law after failing to take wife along

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A man shot dead one of his brother-in-laws and injured another during a Jirga proceeding held for reconciliation among the husband and wife here on Friday.

Kalu Khan police spokesman said that the accused named Iftikhar along with his brothers Noor Sher and Hamid had come to his in-laws house to convince his wife and take her along back to home.

A Jirga was called to address the matter between husband and wife however,Iftikhar and his brothers got angry on one point and started firing. As a result,Iftikhar's brother-in-law Kamran was killed on the spot while Akbar Ali sustained bullet wounds.

The Kalu Khan police while taking on time action arrested two accused Hamid and Noor Sher and recovered weapon from them.

FIR has been registered while search for Iftikhar was underway.