Man kills brother-in-law in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A man allegedly tortured to death his brother-in-law near Glotian village in the jurisdiction of Sadr Daska

According to police, one Nadeem, with the help of his accomplices, tortured Amjad to death and threw the body in fields.

Amjad had gone to visit Nadeem to sort out a family dispute.

Police have recovered the body, though the alleged killers could not be arrested.

Police have registered a case.