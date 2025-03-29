Open Menu

Man Kills Brother In Law Over Marital Dispute

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Man kills brother in law over marital dispute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A man allegedly killed his brother in law over a domestic dispute in Waqar Town area in Qasimabad here on Saturday.

According to Qasimabad police, slain Niaz Jamali was allegedly killed by his wife's brother Sheral Jamali who gave him a fatal hit in his head.

The police informed that Niaz, who is survived by his wife and 5 children, had gone to the house of his in-laws to bring back his annoyed wife.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem while the incident's FIR could not be registered by the evening.

