Man kills brother in Nushki

A man shot dead his brother at Killi Batu area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his brother at Killi Batu area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to detail, an alleged accused namely Muhammad Ramzan opened fire at his brother KalimUllah and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case and started investigation.