UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Brother In Nushki

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Man kills brother in Nushki

A man shot dead his brother at Killi Batu area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his brother at Killi Batu area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to detail, an alleged accused namely Muhammad Ramzan opened fire at his brother KalimUllah and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Man Nushki From

Recent Stories

Govt, opposition committees to continue talks on T ..

56 seconds ago

Plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans: ..

58 seconds ago

Nadra played role in curbing terrorism from countr ..

1 minute ago

Sindh High Court rejects bail pleas of 9 persons i ..

1 minute ago

Govt increases Science, Tech development budget by ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F sit-in caused loss to Kashmir issue: Fawad H ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.