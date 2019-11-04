Man Kills Brother In Nushki
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:46 PM
A man shot dead his brother at Killi Batu area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Monday
According to detail, an alleged accused namely Muhammad Ramzan opened fire at his brother KalimUllah and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case and started investigation.