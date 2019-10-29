UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Brother In Pishin

Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his brother over domestic dispute at Tehsil Haramzai area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, an alleged accused MuqimUllah opened fire at his brother RahtUllah after developing domestic dispute between them, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

