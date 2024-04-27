Open Menu

Man Kills Brother Killed Over Minor Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) An infuriated youth shot dead his brother over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that Akram of Hasan Pura quarelled with his brother, Umair, over a minor dispute and opened fire at him near Dhuddiwala.

As a result, Umair, 22, received serious injuries and died on the spot while the accused fled.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for postmortem while the area police started an investigation.

