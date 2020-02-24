UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Brother, Niece Over Domestic Issue In Sargodha

Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in an incident of family quarrel in the limits of Sahiwal police station.

Police said Monday one Kizar Hayat refused the proposal of son of his elder brother Omar Hayat for her daughter.

On the day of incident the accused Omar Hayat has allegedly axed to death his younger brother and his niece.

The bodies were handed over the heir after postmortem.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

