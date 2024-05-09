Open Menu

Man Kills Brother On Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man kills brother on land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An elder brother killed his younger brother on a land dispute under the jurisdiction of Luxiaan

Police limits on Thursday.

Police said Naeem Abbas, 34, of Thaheeri had a land dispute with his younger brother

Safder, 28.

Today, the accused shot dead his brother. The police reached the spot and

shifted the body to a local hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Police

Recent Stories

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

49 minutes ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

53 minutes ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

6 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan