Man Kills Brother On Land Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An elder brother killed his younger brother on a land dispute under the jurisdiction of Luxiaan
Police limits on Thursday.
Police said Naeem Abbas, 34, of Thaheeri had a land dispute with his younger brother
Safder, 28.
Today, the accused shot dead his brother. The police reached the spot and
shifted the body to a local hospital.
