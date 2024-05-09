Man kills brother on land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An elder brother killed his younger brother on a land dispute under the jurisdiction of Luxiaan

Police limits on Thursday.

Police said Naeem Abbas, 34, of Thaheeri had a land dispute with his younger brother

Safder, 28.

Today, the accused shot dead his brother. The police reached the spot and

shifted the body to a local hospital.