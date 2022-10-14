Man kills brother over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his elder brother with knife and sticks during quarrel over domestic dispute in Sindhi colony Kot Addu area.

According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between two brothers on which younger brother allegedly killed his elder brother with knife and sticks.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to THQ hospital Kot Addu under police supervision.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad Hussain s/o Allah Wasaya resident of Tehsil Kot Adu.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.