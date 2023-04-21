Man kills brother over domestic dispute:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :A man killed his younger brother over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Kundian police station here on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place in Khanqa Sirajia village where the accused Khayyam after exchanging harsh words with his brother Zahid shot him dead.

The culprit managed to escape from the scene after committing crime.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police launched investigation after registering a case.