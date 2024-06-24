Man Kills Brother Over Domestic Dispute:
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A man killed his elder brother over domestic dispute here in Jhawarian police limits on Monday.
Police said that Maher Nasir,resident of mohalla Ludian,had a dispute with his brother Maher Yasir(28) over the matter.
On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words to which the accused Maher Nasir allegedly shot dead his brother and fled.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
Police registered a case and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Planning Minister inaugurates 49th INSC on Physics7 seconds ago
-
DC warns price control magistrates over poor performance12 seconds ago
-
22,976 women widowed by Indian troops in IIOJK since 198920 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar lauds Pakistani women's contributions in diplomacy20 minutes ago
-
Municipal Corporation starts arrangements for Muharram30 minutes ago
-
OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia30 minutes ago
-
Open court under wafaqi mohtasib to be held on June 26:40 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, three injured in accident40 minutes ago
-
Minor's body found from canal50 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam for representing his people at all levels60 minutes ago
-
President Zardari due in Sukkur today to review Sindh security situation1 hour ago
-
Excise deptt brings vehicle registration, essential services to Fatima Jinnah park1 hour ago