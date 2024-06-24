Open Menu

Man Kills Brother Over Domestic Dispute:

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Man kills brother over domestic dispute:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A man killed his elder brother over domestic dispute here in Jhawarian police limits on Monday.

Police said that Maher Nasir,resident of mohalla Ludian,had a dispute with his brother Maher Yasir(28) over the matter.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words to which the accused Maher Nasir allegedly shot dead his brother and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

