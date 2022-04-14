Man kills brother over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man gunned down his brother over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A man gunned down his brother over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Thursday.

Police said Ghulam Murtaza of Thatti Neka had exchanged harsh words with his younger brotherGhulam Mujtaba and shot him dead, and fled.

Police registered a case and started investigation against the accused.