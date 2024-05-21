Man kills brother over land dispute:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A man killed his younger brother over property dispute in Mitha Tiwana police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Sajjad Ali, resident of chak no 23 MB, had a dispute with his brother Irshad Ali over the distribution of land.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.In a fit of rage,Sajjad allegedly shot dead his brother and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.