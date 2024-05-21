Man Kills Brother Over Land Dispute:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A man killed his younger brother over property dispute in Mitha Tiwana police limits on Tuesday.
Police said that Sajjad Ali, resident of chak no 23 MB, had a dispute with his brother Irshad Ali over the distribution of land.
On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.In a fit of rage,Sajjad allegedly shot dead his brother and fled.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
Police registered a case and launched investigation.
