Man kills brother over minor dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A man killed his elder brother over a minor dispute in Laksiyan police limits on Monday.

The police said Amjad of Hayyatpur Village had quarreled with his elder brother Javaid overa domestic issue. After exchange of hot words, the accused shot dead his brother and fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.