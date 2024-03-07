Man Kills Brother Over Minor Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
A man stabbed his brother to death over minor dispute in Kahna area here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A man stabbed his brother to death over minor dispute in Kahna area here on Thursday.
According to the police, Bilal, a resident of LDA Roundabout, had an argument with his brother Nazir over a trivial matter, on which Nazir got angry and stabbed his brother.
As a result, Bilal (18) received severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries. His body was shifted to dead-house for autopsy.
Police have started investigation into the incident.
