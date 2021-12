SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed by his brother over a minor issue in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Kashif of chak 9-NB exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Ali Ahmed over domestic issues.In a fit of rage,the accused shot dead his brother Ali and fled.

Police registered a case and started investigation.