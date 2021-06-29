UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Brother Over Money Dispute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Man kills brother over money dispute

A hardhearted person Monday killed his real brother in Village Yaqoobi over a petty dispute on money, the police said

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A hardhearted person Monday killed his real brother in Village Yaqoobi over a petty dispute on money, the police said.

According to a report lodged with Yar Hussain Police Station by widow of the deceased, the accused Fakhar-e-Alam shot dead his brother and her husband Mehboob Alam after exchange of harsh words over a money dispute.

She said that her husband died on the spot and the accused FAkhar-e-Alam fled from the scene.

The police registered FIR and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Police Station Died Money FIR From

Recent Stories

World Athletics Moves Race Walking Tournament From ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister, IT Minister discuss measures to en ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking revolutionary steps for religious mino ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide stresses need for promoting sporting ar ..

4 minutes ago

Athletics course to conclude on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

BISE announces SSC exams from July 5

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.