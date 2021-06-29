Man Kills Brother Over Money Dispute
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:00 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A hardhearted person Monday killed his real brother in Village Yaqoobi over a petty dispute on money, the police said.
According to a report lodged with Yar Hussain Police Station by widow of the deceased, the accused Fakhar-e-Alam shot dead his brother and her husband Mehboob Alam after exchange of harsh words over a money dispute.
She said that her husband died on the spot and the accused FAkhar-e-Alam fled from the scene.