Man kills brother over money dispute

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A hardhearted person Monday killed his real brother in Village Yaqoobi over a petty dispute on money, the police said.

According to a report lodged with Yar Hussain Police Station by widow of the deceased, the accused Fakhar-e-Alam shot dead his brother and her husband Mehboob Alam after exchange of harsh words over a money dispute.

She said that her husband died on the spot and the accused FAkhar-e-Alam fled from the scene.

The police registered FIR and started investigation.