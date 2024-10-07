Open Menu

Man Kills Brother Over Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man kills brother over property

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Police arrested two accused including a man involved in the alleged murder of his younger brother over a property dispute here on Monday.

Qureshi Wala police SHO Imran Siyal said that there was a tree dispute on inherited land among two brothers.

After exchanging harsh arguments, Mukhtiar along with an accomplice, allegedly bludgeoned his younger brother, Javed, to death. Police arrested the accused within two hours of the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that every possible cooperation would be extended to the victim family.

