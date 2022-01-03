Man Kills Brother Over Property Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 07:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A man fshot dead his brother over a property dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.
A police spokesman said on Monday that Gull Raban Khan of Madani Chowk had a property dispute with his brother Qamar Zaman Khan. On the day of the incident, Qamar Zaman, along with his accomplices, opened fire and killed his brother on the spot.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.