Man Kills Brother Over Property Dispute

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

An man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :An man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Zeeshan of Chak No 30-JB had been running a dispute with his brother Imran over property.

On Monday, an altercation took place between the two which enraged Imran, who opened fire and injured his brother Zeeshan seriously.

The injured was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at the intensive care unit.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till firing of the report.

