Man kills brother over property dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man killed his brother over property dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Amir Latif resident of Chak 391-GB had an old property dispute with his brother Shahid Larif.

Over this issue, Amir reportedly opened fire and killed his brother Shahid on the spot. He also injured a neighbor Adnan Aqeel when the latter tried to catch the accused after murder.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.