Man kills brother over property dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station area.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Noor Muhammad of Chak No 73-RB, Hundalpura, owned a joint property with his brother Muhammad Afzal and they had been running a dispute over it.

On Saturday, Afzal opened indiscriminate fire at Noor Muhammad, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene.