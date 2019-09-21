UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Brother Over Property Dispute In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Man kills brother over property dispute in Faisalabad

A man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station area.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Noor Muhammad of Chak No 73-RB, Hundalpura, owned a joint property with his brother Muhammad Afzal and they had been running a dispute over it.

On Saturday, Afzal opened indiscriminate fire at Noor Muhammad, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

