Man Kills Brother Over Property Dispute In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:10 PM
A man has shot dead his brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station area
A police spokesman said on Saturday that Noor Muhammad of Chak No 73-RB, Hundalpura, owned a joint property with his brother Muhammad Afzal and they had been running a dispute over it.
On Saturday, Afzal opened indiscriminate fire at Noor Muhammad, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene.