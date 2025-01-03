Man Kills Brother Over Property Dispute In Hazro
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
A man has shot dead his brother over property dispute in village Barra in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police sources said
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A man has shot dead his brother over property dispute in village Barra in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police sources said.
According to Police sources, Hashtam Khan has a dispute over land with his brother. On Friday 57 years old Raza Khan was working in his field when Hastham appeared on the scene with his gun and showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot.
The assassinator managed to escape from the scene successfully.
Separately, a man received burn injuries as the roof of his house caved in due to a blast due to gas leakage in village Dekhanir in Attock on Friday.
Police and rescue 1122 sources said that 50 years old Ameer Khan switched on the stove resultantly the house turned into a fire ball and the roof of his house caved in and he received burn injuries.
He was shifted to district headquarters hospital Attock in critical condition. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara7 minutes ago
-
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik17 minutes ago
-
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO17 minutes ago
-
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today31 minutes ago
-
Five wanted in triple murder netted40 seconds ago
-
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone42 seconds ago
-
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders43 seconds ago
-
Man kills brother over property dispute in Hazro45 seconds ago
-
STEVTA to upgrade 30 institutes as model training institutes across Sindh46 seconds ago
-
2 women killed, two injured in Chiniot rickshaw accident48 seconds ago
-
Punjab to establish province-wide simulation centers: Health minister51 seconds ago