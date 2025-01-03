Man kills brother over property dispute in Hazro

A man has shot dead his brother over property dispute in village Barra in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A man has shot dead his brother over property dispute in village Barra in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police sources said.

According to Police sources, Hashtam Khan has a dispute over land with his brother. On Friday 57 years old Raza Khan was working in his field when Hastham appeared on the scene with his gun and showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot.

The assassinator managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Separately, a man received burn injuries as the roof of his house caved in due to a blast due to gas leakage in village Dekhanir in Attock on Friday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that 50 years old Ameer Khan switched on the stove resultantly the house turned into a fire ball and the roof of his house caved in and he received burn injuries.

He was shifted to district headquarters hospital Attock in critical condition. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.