Man Kills Brother; Road Accident Claims One Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:15 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A man killed his brother over property dispute in the limits of Swabi police station while a bike rider lost his life in a road accident at Swabi-Jehangira Road, police confirmed.
A widow of killed Abdul Jalil lodged a report in Swabi police station that her brother-in-law Abdul Salam opened fire on his brother.
As a result Abdul Jalil was died on the spot. The reason behind the killing was a property dispute.
Meanwhile, a speedy car hit a motorcycle at village Manki, killing a bike rider named Suleman on the spot.
Police registered the cases and started investigation.