Man Kills Brother; Road Accident Claims One Life

Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

Man kills brother; road accident claims one life

A man killed his brother over property dispute in the limits of Swabi police station while a bike rider lost his life in a road accident at Swabi-Jehangira Road, police confirmed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 )

A widow of killed Abdul Jalil lodged a report in Swabi police station that her brother-in-law Abdul Salam opened fire on his brother.

As a result Abdul Jalil was died on the spot. The reason behind the killing was a property dispute.

Meanwhile, a speedy car hit a motorcycle at village Manki, killing a bike rider named Suleman on the spot.

Police registered the cases and started investigation.

