Man Kills Brother, Sister-in-law & Two Nieces In Havelian
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) At least four people on Wednesday were killed in a horrifying incident of family violence, which took place in the suburban area of Bandi Kotlan, Havelian, where a man gunned down four members of his own family.
According to police, the accused opened fire on his real brother, Rashid Khan, son of Haider Zaman, his sister-in-law, Sundas Bibi and two nieces, Saadia Bibi and Waheeda Bibi, killing them on the spot.
The bodies were shifted to Havelian Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that the accused managed to flee the scene after committing the crime, while multiple raids are being carried out to arrest him.
Polic have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the tragic killings.
Recent Stories
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan urges for boost in flights, trade routes and connectivity2 minutes ago
-
Criminals get life imprisonment for murdering a security guard2 minutes ago
-
Cash award bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad2 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, sister-in-law & two nieces in Havelian12 minutes ago
-
MC impounds 63 cows, demolishes nine sheds22 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival to fortify Pakistan-China ties22 minutes ago
-
UoS concludes personal and professional development programme22 minutes ago
-
PM’s Youth Program, UNFPA launch Youth Development Index Tool 202522 minutes ago
-
BZU professor arrested for assaulting fellow teacher32 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to lead population awareness at conference32 minutes ago
-
Court sentences drug dealers in Tando42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of BRT Red Line bus project42 minutes ago