Man Kills Brother, Sister-in-law & Two Nieces In Havelian

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) At least four people on Wednesday were killed in a horrifying incident of family violence, which took place in the suburban area of Bandi Kotlan, Havelian, where a man gunned down four members of his own family.

According to police, the accused opened fire on his real brother, Rashid Khan, son of Haider Zaman, his sister-in-law, Sundas Bibi and two nieces, Saadia Bibi and Waheeda Bibi, killing them on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Havelian Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that the accused managed to flee the scene after committing the crime, while multiple raids are being carried out to arrest him.

Polic have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the tragic killings.

