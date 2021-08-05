(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man killed his younger brother to avenge murder of his wife in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A man killed his younger brother to avenge murder of his wife in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said that Mustansar resident of Mamonkanjan had killed Amina Bibi, wife of his elder brother Mazhar, over a domestic dispute about eight years ago.

To avenge this murder, Mazhar overpowered his younger brother Mustansar two days ago and killed him. Later, the accused buried the body near brink of the canal.

Family members reported missing of Mustansar to the area police which took Mazhar into custody over suspicion. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence and got body recovered from canal brink.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation after registering a murder case.