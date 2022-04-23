Man Kills Brother, Two Women In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A man killed his brother and two women during an exchange of fire in Bangash village, Kachi Momin Abad here on Saturday.
The injured include a brother and his son who were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital ( DHQ).
The police said that two brothers Amin Raza and Mastan Gul exchanged fire over a petty dispute in which Amin Raza Gul and two women of his house were killed. While, Mastan Gul and his son were injured.