Man kills brother, two women in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A man killed his brother and two women during an exchange of fire in Bangash village, Kachi Momin Abad here on Saturday.

The injured include a brother and his son who were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital ( DHQ).

The police said that two brothers Amin Raza and Mastan Gul exchanged fire over a petty dispute in which Amin Raza Gul and two women of his house were killed. While, Mastan Gul and his son were injured.