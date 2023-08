SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A man, who worked at a brick kiln, killed his companion over a dispute at 137 SB in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Ghulam Gilani (43) r/o 133 NB, who worked at a brick kiln at 137 NB, had a dispute with his co-worker, Muhammad Riaz(40) of Kaloka, and he killed him with a knife. Police are investigating the matter.