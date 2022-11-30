UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Cousin Near BRT Station

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Man kills cousin near BRT station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his cousin over an old rivalry near the Jinnah Park Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station on Wednesday here.

According to the initial police report, the incident took place in the vicinity of Hashtnagri police station near Jinnah Park where a man, identified as Siraj hailing from Kurram shot dead his cousin Azeem, son of Jalat Khan over an old enmity.

The area police, while taking a prompt action, arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used during the crime. The body of the deceased was sent to Lady Reading Hospital for medico legal procedure while the accused shifted to police station for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man Reading From Weapon

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

32 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

41 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.