Man kills cousin near BRT station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his cousin over an old rivalry near the Jinnah Park Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station on Wednesday here.

According to the initial police report, the incident took place in the vicinity of Hashtnagri police station near Jinnah Park where a man, identified as Siraj hailing from Kurram shot dead his cousin Azeem, son of Jalat Khan over an old enmity.

The area police, while taking a prompt action, arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used during the crime. The body of the deceased was sent to Lady Reading Hospital for medico legal procedure while the accused shifted to police station for further interrogation.