Man Kills Cousin Over Minor Dispute In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

A man tortured to death his cousin over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) A man tortured to death his cousin over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said that 25-year-old Liaqat Ali of Chak No 172-GB exchanged harsh words with his cousin Abdul Haleem over a minor domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Abdul Haleem attacked Liaqat Ali and injured him seriously. The victim died before getting any medical help.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

