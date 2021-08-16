Man kills cousin, shot himself dead

A man killed his cousin, injured another and shot himself dead over a domestic dispute here at Village 40/10-R on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A man killed his cousin, injured another and shot himself dead over a domestic dispute here at Village 40/10-R on Monday.

According to police, accused Shahzad Khan Baloch resident of Village 40/10-R in premises of Kacha Khue police station had dispute with his uncle Yasin Khan over marriage issue of his daughters Misbah and Ayesha.

In fit of anger, he entered into the house of his uncle and opened fire and injured both cousins. Later, he also shot himself dead on the spot.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured girls to the hospital where Misbah succumbed to injuries while Ayesha has been referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.