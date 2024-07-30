Man kills cousin, steals 8.1 million in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A man killed his cousin and stole 8.1 million rupees in Sialkot, a private news channel, and the police reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, Artza Haider, a bank manager, had withdrawn 8.

1 million rupees from the Benazir Income Support Programme when his cousin, Wasi Shah, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, snatched the money.

Upon the resistance, Wasi opened fire and killed Artza on the spot.

Police arrested the accused within 5 hours of the incident.