Open Menu

Man Kills Cousin, Steals 8.1 Million In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Man kills cousin, steals 8.1 million in Sialkot

A man killed his cousin and stole 8.1 million rupees in Sialkot, a private news channel, and the police reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A man killed his cousin and stole 8.1 million rupees in Sialkot, a private news channel, and the police reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, Artza Haider, a bank manager, had withdrawn 8.

1 million rupees from the Benazir Income Support Programme when his cousin, Wasi Shah, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, snatched the money. 

Upon the resistance, Wasi opened fire and killed Artza on the spot.

Police arrested the accused within 5 hours of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Bank Man Sialkot Money From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan