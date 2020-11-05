UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Man kills daughter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A man tortured his minor daughter to death in a nearby village in the limits of Saddar police Samundri, on Wednesday.

Police said that Shagufta Bibi wife of Riaz, resident of Chak 476/G-B, was living with her parents after quarreling with husband.

She had left her five children at husband's home. Today, 4-year-old daughter Noor Fatima was insisting her father to meet with mother. On it, Riaz got infuriated and started beating his daughter. The girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the accused on the report of Muhammad Sardar, a maternal uncle of the victim.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Samundri Saddar

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

46 minutes ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

35 seconds ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

36 seconds ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

46 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan resolve to promote interfaith harmony ..

37 seconds ago

Preparations reviewed for Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) We ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.