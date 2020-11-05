Man kills daughter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A man tortured his minor daughter to death in a nearby village in the limits of Saddar police Samundri, on Wednesday.

Police said that Shagufta Bibi wife of Riaz, resident of Chak 476/G-B, was living with her parents after quarreling with husband.

She had left her five children at husband's home. Today, 4-year-old daughter Noor Fatima was insisting her father to meet with mother. On it, Riaz got infuriated and started beating his daughter. The girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the accused on the report of Muhammad Sardar, a maternal uncle of the victim.