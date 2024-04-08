Man kills daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A man strangled his four-year-old daughter after torturing her over a minor issue in

the area of Dijkot police on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Tahir Javed of Chak No 258-RB, Laman Pind, strangled his four -year-old daughter Kainat to death after torturing her.

On being informed, the police took the body of the girl into custody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police collected evidence from the crime scene and started proceedings while the accused was arrested.