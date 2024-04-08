Man Kills Daughter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A man strangled his four-year-old daughter after torturing her over a minor issue in
the area of Dijkot police on Monday.
According to the police, the accused, Tahir Javed of Chak No 258-RB, Laman Pind, strangled his four -year-old daughter Kainat to death after torturing her.
On being informed, the police took the body of the girl into custody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem.
Police collected evidence from the crime scene and started proceedings while the accused was arrested.
