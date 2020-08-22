UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Daughter For Honour In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:43 PM

Man kills daughter for honour in sargodha

A man killed his daughter for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A man killed his daughter for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Sher of Chak No. 30-MB had suspicion of illicit relations on his daughter Rukhsana Bibi (22).

After an altercation with his daughter, Muhammad Sher allegedly shot at and killed her. The accused fled the scene.

Police have registered a case against the accusedand started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Youth electrocuted to death in sargodha

1 minute ago

Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor possession case

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Instructs to Take Toughest Measures to ..

6 minutes ago

NAB decides to contact UK authorities for repatria ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese envoy reaffirms commitment to add value to ..

22 minutes ago

Following important news were released by APP on S ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.