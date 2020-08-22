Man kills daughter for honour in sargodha

A man killed his daughter for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Sher of Chak No. 30-MB had suspicion of illicit relations on his daughter Rukhsana Bibi (22).

After an altercation with his daughter, Muhammad Sher allegedly shot at and killed her. The accused fled the scene.

Police have registered a case against the accusedand started investigation.