Man kills daughter in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man stabbed his widow daughter to death on character suspicion, in the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A man stabbed his widow daughter to death on character suspicion, in the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station

Police said on Wednesday that Saima of Ghausia People's Colony No.2 married to Ghulam Qadir a few years ago and gave birth to three kids.

After sometimes, Ghulam Qadir committed suicide due to financial problems.

Saima came back to the house of her father Sarwar Ansari. Her father had suspicion on her character and reprimanded her.

After an altercation, Ansari stabbed his daughter to death. Later, the accused handed himself over to police. Police are looking into the matter.