Man Kills Daughter-in-law Over Family Dispute
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 08:08 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed his daughter-in-law over family issues here in Setlite Town police limits on Tuesday.
According to police, Sajida Bibi of Superior Town had a dispute with her father-in-law Rafique.
Today, harsh words were exchanged between them and the accused killed her, and fled.
The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for an autopsy and started investigation.