Man kills daughter-in-law over family dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed his daughter-in-law over family issues here in Setlite Town police limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Sajida Bibi of Superior Town had a dispute with her father-in-law Rafique.

Today, harsh words were exchanged between them and the accused killed her, and fled.

The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for an autopsy and started investigation.