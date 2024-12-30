Open Menu

Man Kills Daughter-in-law Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Man kills daughter-in-law over minor dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A man gunned down his daughter-in-law over minor dispute here in the suburban area of the district.

Police said on Monday that Khizar Hayyat shot dead his daughter-in-law Iqra (17) for not serving meal on time and managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police took husband of the victim into custody to initiate formal inquiry into the murder,said police.

