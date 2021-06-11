UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Daughter, Injures Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:01 PM

A man allegedly killed his daughter and injured wife over a domestic issue in tehsil Tandlianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his daughter and injured wife over a domestic issue in tehsil Tandlianwala on Friday.

According to police, a man namely Papu, resident of Gulshan Rehman, Tandlianwala starts beating his wife Ferzana Bibi and daughter Um-e-Kalsoom with rods over some domestic issues.

As a result, the accused daughter Ume-Kalsoom suffered head injuries and died on-the-spot while Ferzana was injured.

The body and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.

Police had collected evidence from the site and were investigating.

