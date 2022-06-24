UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Daughter; Injures Wife, Three Children

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed his daughter and injured wife and three children near here on Friday.

According to police, the accused, Zeeshan, attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at his family members, including wife and children, over some domestic issues in Malikpur area.

As a result, five-year-old Nisa was killed on the spot while Shama Bibi, and three children, including Suman, Naeema and Talha, were injured.

The injured were shifted to the Allied hospital by Rescue 1122.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Ajmal said that initial investigation had been started and SPMuhammad Nabeel had been directed to complete investigation and submit a report.

