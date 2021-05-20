Man kills daughter over 'love marriage' issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in two different mishaps, here on Thursday.

According to police source, an 18-year-old girl Saba, daughter of Nazir, had contracted marriage with her neighbor Muhammad Anwar, son of Fateh Muhammad in Kolo Tarar, against the will of her parents about two months ago.

She came to her parents home on Thursday where her enraged father Nazir Hanjra shot her dead.

Girl's husband rushed to the spot after hearing about the firing incident and opened fired on his father-in-law, injuring him seriously.

The police registered two separate cases and shifted the injured and the body to the DHQ Hospital for legal formalities.

According to another report, a teenager labourer, Muhammad Umar, of Hafizabad was buried alive under the debris of an under construction house of Muhammad Sharif in Kolo Tarar village.

According to the rescue sources, the deceased was working under the roof of under-construction house when a wall fell on him. He died before any medical aid could be provided to him.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122, Motorway and Traffic Police, Civil Defence personnel and patrolling police Thursday observed Global Road Safety Day and held a seminar and organised a walk to create awareness among the public regarding safe driving and traffic rules.