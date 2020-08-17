Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A man allegedly killed his daughter and her alleged paramour in village Daulatpur, Pasrur tehsil, here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Ishaq found her daughter Sobia (17) and her paramour Qasim (19) together.

In a fit of anger, he killed both by cutting their throats with a dagger.

Later, he himself went to Pasrur Saddar police station and surrendered to the police. Police registered a case and sent him behind the bars.

Police shifted the bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.