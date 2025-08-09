Man kills daughter, three grandchildren over family dispute

In a shocking and tragic incident near Chak No 14-Faiz in limits of Basti Malook police station, a man fatally stabbed his daughter and three grandchildren over a family dispute

According to sources, the suspect identified as Muhammad Waris, allegedly attacked his daughter and her three minor children with a sharp edged knife, killing them on the spot.

The victims identified as 27 years old Irshad Bibi, 3-year-old Mohabbat Ali, 2-year-old Ahmad Ali and two months old Mehnaz.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was unhappy with his daughter’s marriage and had grudge with his son-in-law.

Upon receiving the information, police and Rescue teams rushed the spot. The dead bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for postmortem.

Police arrested the suspect and launched interrogation into the incident.