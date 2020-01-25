UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Eight-month Old Child Girl In Chunian

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:55 PM

Man kills eight-month old child girl in Chunian

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated as to why he killed the  innocent child-girl and buried her in the courtyard of his own house.

KASUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Police arrested a man allegedly involved in strangulating her eight-month old daughter and burying her in the courtyard of his house here on Saturday.

The police, however, did not disclose the name of the suspect and not even the name of eight-year old child girl who was buried in corner of the courtyard in Chunian area of Kasur District.

A video showing an aged man digging a place with his bare hands to find out the body of baby-girl in a corner of a courtyard went viral on social media and created panic among the citizens.

According to the locals, the man strangulated the child-girl to death due to poverty and lack of resources but the police say that they are investigating the matter and the facts are yet to come out as to why he committed this crime.

Kasur is the only district in Punjab which is known for incidents of abduction and murder of children and the most horrific case that choked every conscious person was the case of six-year old Zainab Ansar who was abducted , abused and murdered on January 4, 2018. The perpetrator was identified as Imran Khan—a serial killer—who was hanged to death after an Anti-Terrorism Court found him guilty and sentenced him to death and heavy fine.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Social Media Fine Man Kasur Chunian January 2018 Court

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

24 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

46 minutes ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

56 minutes ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

57 minutes ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

57 minutes ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.