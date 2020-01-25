Man kills eight-month old child girl in Chunian

(@fidahassanain)

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated as to why he killed the innocent child-girl and buried her in the courtyard of his own house.

KASUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Police arrested a man allegedly involved in strangulating her eight-month old daughter and burying her in the courtyard of his house here on Saturday.

The police, however, did not disclose the name of the suspect and not even the name of eight-year old child girl who was buried in corner of the courtyard in Chunian area of Kasur District.

A video showing an aged man digging a place with his bare hands to find out the body of baby-girl in a corner of a courtyard went viral on social media and created panic among the citizens.

According to the locals, the man strangulated the child-girl to death due to poverty and lack of resources but the police say that they are investigating the matter and the facts are yet to come out as to why he committed this crime.

Kasur is the only district in Punjab which is known for incidents of abduction and murder of children and the most horrific case that choked every conscious person was the case of six-year old Zainab Ansar who was abducted , abused and murdered on January 4, 2018. The perpetrator was identified as Imran Khan—a serial killer—who was hanged to death after an Anti-Terrorism Court found him guilty and sentenced him to death and heavy fine.