Man Kills Elder Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A man killed his elder brother over the ownership dispute of a tractor in Bhera police limits on Sunday.
Police said that Tanveer, of Khan Muhammad Wala village, had a dispute with his brother Nasrullah over the matter.
On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.
In a fit of rage, accused Tanveer shot dead his elder brother and fled. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
