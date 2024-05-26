Man kills elder brother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A man killed his elder brother over the ownership dispute of a tractor in Bhera police limits on Sunday.

Police said that Tanveer, of Khan Muhammad Wala village, had a dispute with his brother Nasrullah over the matter.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.

In a fit of rage, accused Tanveer shot dead his elder brother and fled. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.