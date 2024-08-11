Man kills elder brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A man stabbed to death his elder brother over a minor dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 32-year-old Rizwan of Jawad Club forbade his young brother, Adnan, from drug addiction due to which an altercation occurred between them.

Over this issue, Adnan got enraged and he hit his elder brother Rizwan with a sharp-edge weapon and injured him seriously. The victim was rushed to hospital but in vain.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress for the arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman added.