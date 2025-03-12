Open Menu

Man Kills Elder Brother

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident, a man murdered his elder brother over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Shah Sadar Din police station in Layyah.

According to police sources, the incident took place near Pir Adil Dargah, where a man named Sonhara fatally stabbed his elder brother, Taga Kotana, with a knife.

After committing the crime, the suspect managed to flee the scene.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for a postmortem examination and registered a case against the suspect. A search operation has been launched to apprehend the accused.

